Bruce Arians Doesn’t Plan To Retire If Buccaneers Win Super Bowl: “I’m Going For Two”

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians says he has no plans to retire on top if Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl in two weeks.

“Hell no. I’m going for two. If the Glazers will have me back,” Arians said via Rick Stroud.

Arians will turn 69 this year and is one of the league’s oldest coaches. He’s retired twice before in his career but the first time with the Steelers was under some extenuating circumstances.

However, it looks like he’s still going strong. With QB Tom Brady‘s commitment to trying to play until he’s 45 presumably still intact, the core of the Buccaneers should remain in place for a little longer.

Arians, 68, was hired by the Cardinals back in 2013 after he filled in for Colts HC Chuck Pagano while he was fighting cancer and managed to win Coach of the Year.

He spent five years with the Cardinals and compiled a record of 49-30-1 (61.9 percent), including two playoff appearances and a trip to the NFC Championship game in 2015.

After retiring following the 2017 season and spending 2018 out of football, Arians returned to coach the Buccaneers in 2019. In two seasons, Arians has a record of 18-14 with one playoff appearance.