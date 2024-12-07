Buccaneers Announce Three Roster Moves, Downgrade Three Players

The Tampa Bay Buccanneers announced they have signed LB Antonio Grier Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Buccaneers have elevated P Jack Browning and CB Dallis Flowers from the practice squad for Week 14.

Tampa Bay has also downgraded CB Josh Hayes, LB J.J. Russell and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to out for Sunday.

Grier, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Grier has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.