Bruce Arians Fined $50K For Slapping Player’s Helmet

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for smacking S Andrew Adams‘ helmet during Sunday’s playoff win against the Eagles.

Arians said afterward he was trying to make sure Adams didn’t get a penalty for pulling an Eagles player out of a pile for a loose ball.

However, coaches are not allowed to enter the field of play or strike players, both of which Arians did.

He also infamously had a run-in with WR Antonio Brown earlier this season.

Arians, 69, was hired by the Cardinals back in 2013 after he filled in for Colts HC Chuck Pagano while he was fighting cancer and managed to win Coach of the Year.

He spent five years with the Cardinals and compiled a record of 49-30-1 (61.9 percent), including two playoff appearances and a trip to the NFC Championship game in 2015.

After retiring following the 2017 season and spending 2018 out of football, Arians returned to coach the Buccaneers in 2019.

In three seasons, Arians has a record of 31-18 with two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.