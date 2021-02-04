Bruce Arians “Wouldn’t Be Surprised” If Buccaneers Extend Tom Brady

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said Thursday he “wouldn’t be surprised” if they worked out an extension for QB Tom Brady, per Adam Beasley.

Brady’s deal is set to expire following the 2021 season. He recently expressed an interest in potentially playing longer than his long-stated goal of 45, however.

The future Hall of Famer will turn 45 just before the start of the 2022 season but it sounds like as long as he stays healthy and doesn’t slow down that playing for even longer could be on the table.

Brady, 43, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Brady appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for six yards and three touchdowns.