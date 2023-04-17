Bryce Young Cancels Remaining Pre-Draft Visits

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits.

Young has already met with the Panthers and Texans, who hold the top two picks, and he’s not expected to last past either.

In fact, Pelissero says this seems like confirmation to the widespread belief within the league that Young will be the pick for the Panthers at No. 1 overall.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Young rated as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.