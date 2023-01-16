Buccaneers Activate C Ryan Jensen From Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have activated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve.

We've activated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve 👀#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 16, 2023

Today was the final day of his window to return from IR with his knee injury. He’s been practicing for three weeks and Ian Rapoport says he’s expected to play in tonight’s wildcard game against the Cowboys.

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB J.J. Russell.

Jensen, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.