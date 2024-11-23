Buccaneers Activate CB Jamel Dean, Elevate LB Vi Jones

The Buccaneers announced the activation of CB Jamel Dean from injured reserve on Saturday, as well as the elevation of LB Vi Jones for their Week 12 matchup against the Giants.

Dean, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Dean has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 total tackles.