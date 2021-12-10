Buccaneers Activate CB Richard Sherman From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve activated CB Richard Sherman from injured reserve.

Sherman has worked his way back from a calf injury that he suffered in pregame warmups last month.

There has been talk about Sherman moving to safety at some point.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.