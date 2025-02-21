Buccaneers Announce Coaching Staff Changes For 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season with some additions and revised titles.

Buccaneers Make Changes to 2025 Coaching Staff Press Release: https://t.co/KStJbec3k9 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) February 21, 2025

Here’s a list of new coaches on Tampa Bay’s staff:

Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell

Pass Game Coordinator Kefense Hynson

Defensive Line Coach Charlie Strong

Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry

Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards

Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl

Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Jordan Somerville

Strong, 64, began his coaching career at Florida back in 1983. He worked for a number of schools before returning to Florida as their defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Louisville hired Strong as their head coach in 2010 and he later departed for the head-coaching job at Texas. He spent three seasons in Texas before being fired hired as USF’s head coach.

Strong spent the 2020 season at Alabama as a defensive analyst and was hired as the Jaguars’ inside linebackers coach and assistant head coach in 2021. From there, he spent 2022 as Miami’s co-DC and linebackers coach and was hired a defensive analyst for Alabama in 2023.

For his career, Strong’s teams have produced a record of 74-53 (58.3 percent) over the course of 11 seasons.