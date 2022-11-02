Buccaneers Announce Four Roster Moves

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers are signing G John Molchon to their active roster.

We've signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster & signed OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 2, 2022

The team is also signing LB J.J. Russell to the active roster and adding OLB JoJo Ozougwu and OT Justin Skule to the practice squad.

Molchon, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad.

The Buccaneers brought Molchon back on a futures contract and he has continued to shift between the active roster and taxi squad.

Molchon has yet to appear in an NFL game.