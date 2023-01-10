Buccaneers Announce Three Moves

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including placing CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve.

The team also promoted LB Ulysees Gilbert to the active roster and signed CB Duron Lowe to their practice squad.

Chesley, 26, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina in 2019. He signed on to Cincinnati’s practice squad but was cut loose and signed with the Texans’ practice squad in October 2019.

He was cut loose by Houston in September 2020 and bounced on and off their practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Colts in January of last year. He also bounced on and off Indianapolis’ practice squad before signing on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad back in September.

In 2022, Chesley has appeared in three games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

For his career, he has appeared in 15 games and recorded five tackles and one fumble recovery.