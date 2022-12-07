Buccaneers Announce Three Moves, Designate LB K.J. Britt To Return

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Buccaneers announced that they have designated LB K.J. Britt to return from injured reserve.

The team is also signing OT Grant Hermanns and DB Nolan Turner to their practice squad.

Britt, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract and set to make base salaries of $825,000 and $940,000 over the next two seasons. 

In 2022, Britt has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and recorded two total tackles. 

