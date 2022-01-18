Buccaneers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed WR Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
The Buccaneers practice squad now includes:
- QB Ryan Griffin
- TE Codey McElroy
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Kobe Smith
- T Brandon Walton
- S Troy Warner
- K Jose Borregales
- DT Willington Previlon
- OL John Molchon
- TE Darren Fells
- RB Kenjon Barner
- LB Elijah Ponder
- WR John Hurst
- WR John Brown
- WR Justin Watson
Watson, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Penn back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $2,761,736 that included a signing bonus of $301,736.
Tampa Bay waived Watson last week.
In 2021, Watson played in one game for the Buccaneers. In 2020, Watson played in 11 games for Tampa Bay, recording seven catches for 94 yards.
