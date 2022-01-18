Buccaneers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed WR Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

Buccaneers Helmet

The Buccaneers practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Ryan Griffin
  2. TE Codey McElroy
  3. DE Benning Potoa’e
  4. DT Kobe Smith
  5. T Brandon Walton
  6. S Troy Warner
  7. K Jose Borregales
  8. DT Willington Previlon
  9. OL John Molchon
  10. TE Darren Fells
  11. RB Kenjon Barner
  12. LB Elijah Ponder
  13. WR John Hurst
  14. WR John Brown
  15. WR Justin Watson

Watson, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Penn back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $2,761,736 that included a signing bonus of $301,736. 

Tampa Bay waived Watson last week.

In 2021, Watson played in one game for the Buccaneers. In 2020, Watson played in 11 games for Tampa Bay, recording seven catches for 94 yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply