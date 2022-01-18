Buccaneers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed WR Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

The Buccaneers practice squad now includes:

QB Ryan Griffin TE Codey McElroy DE Benning Potoa’e DT Kobe Smith T Brandon Walton S Troy Warner K Jose Borregales DT Willington Previlon OL John Molchon TE Darren Fells RB Kenjon Barner LB Elijah Ponder WR John Hurst WR John Brown WR Justin Watson

Watson, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Penn back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $2,761,736 that included a signing bonus of $301,736.

Tampa Bay waived Watson last week.

In 2021, Watson played in one game for the Buccaneers. In 2020, Watson played in 11 games for Tampa Bay, recording seven catches for 94 yards.