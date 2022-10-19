Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Could Return In November?

According to Jason Cole, the Buccaneers are hoping that C Ryan Jensen is able to return from his knee injury in November.

Cole adds that there’s a chance Jensen could be back as soon as November 6th against the Rams, although that’s far from certain as Jensen will likely need time to get into playing shape.

Jensen is currently on injured reserve and was previously thought to be out for the entire regular season after suffering the injury during training camp.

The Buccaneers specifically left the door open to him coming back at some point by waiting until after roster cuts to put him on injured reserve.

Jensen, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.