Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Restructures Contract

According to Jason Fitzgerald, Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen has reworked his contract to help Tampa Bay out with the cap ramifications of his likely retirement.
Jensen basically converted the 2024 season of his contract into a void year. The Buccaneers can designate him a June 1 cut in 2024 and spread his cap hit between 2024 and 2025.
He will count $5.9 million, $5.9 million and $11.8 million against Tampa Bay’s cap for the next three seasons.
Tampa Bay placed Jensen on season-ending injured reserve recently after complications from his knee injury that could be career-ending.
Jensen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.
Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.
The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract in 2022.
In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.
