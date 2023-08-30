Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Restructures Contract

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Jason Fitzgerald, Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen has reworked his contract to help Tampa Bay out with the cap ramifications of his likely retirement. 

Ryan Jensen

Jensen basically converted the 2024 season of his contract into a void year. The Buccaneers can designate him a June 1 cut in 2024 and spread his cap hit between 2024 and 2025. 

He will count $5.9 million, $5.9 million and $11.8 million against Tampa Bay’s cap for the next three seasons. 

Tampa Bay placed Jensen on season-ending injured reserve recently after complications from his knee injury that could be career-ending. 

Jensen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018. 

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract in 2022. 

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply