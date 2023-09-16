Buccaneers Call Up Two Players For Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DL Pat O’Connor and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster for Sunday’s home opener against the Chicago Bears.

O’Connor, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and returned to the Bucs each of the past two years.

In 2022, O’Conner appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.