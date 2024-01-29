Buccaneers Complete OC Interviews With Alex Van Pelt & Antwaan Randle El

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they completed offensive coordinator interviews with former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt and Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El.

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season.

Randle El, 44, was drafted in the second round out of Indiana in 2002. He converted from quarterback to receiver and played nine years as a multi-faceted weapon, scoring 27 total touchdowns receiving, returning and passing, before retiring in 2010.

Randle El started his coaching career in 2019, joining the Buccaneers’ staff as an assistant on offense under HC Bruce Arians. The Lions hired him as their WR coach in 2021.