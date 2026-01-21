Buccaneers Completed Interview With Bengals OC Dan Pitcher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview virtually with Bengals OC Dan Pitcher for the same role on their staff.

This is a lateral move so the Bengals could have blocked it, but Pitcher does not call plays in Cincinnati, so HC Zac Taylor evidently granted permission for Pitcher to explore advancing his career.

Here’s where Tampa Bay’s OC search stands so far:

Finalists:

Former Titans HC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Scheduled) Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (Interviewed) Lions’ passing game coordinator David Shaw (Interviewed) Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Interviewed)

Pitcher, 38, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020. He ascended to offensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Bengals ranked No. 12 in scoring and No. 17 in total offense, including No. 29 in rushing and No. 6 in passing.