Buccaneers Create $4M Of Cap Room By Reworking G Ali Marpet’s Contract

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers recently converted $5 million of G Ali Marpet‘s contract into a guaranteed roster bonus and added two voidable years to his contract.

This created $4 million of cap space for the Buccaneers to work with.

Marpet, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Hobart back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,773,586 contract and set to make a base salary of $874,581 for the 2018 season when he signed a five-year, $55 million extension.

Marpet is set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2021 season.

In 20210, Marpet has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers, making two starts for them.