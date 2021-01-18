Buccaneers Designating DT Vita Vea To Return From IR

The Buccaneers are designating DT Vita Vea to return from injured reserve, per Rick Stroud.

Stroud says Vea will practice Wednesday and Stroud notes there’s a chance he could be activated for Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Packers.

Vea broke his leg back in October and was thought to be out for the season. However, he’s apparently made enough progress in his rehab that a return to the playoffs is on the table.

Vea, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $14,878,424 contract that included an $8,900,672 signing bonus.

The contract has a fifth-year option for the Buccaneers to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Vea has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks.