Buccaneers Don’t Expect Rob Gronkowski Back, Even Late In Season

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are not counting on TE Rob Gronkowski as an option for later in the season.

Schefter says Tampa Bay initially hoped QB Tom Brady would be able to convince Gronkowski to unretire and return later in the season if they were in the thick of the playoff race.

However, Gronkowski seems to be sincere in his desire to move on to the next phase of his life, saying in an interview this summer he’s “done with football.”

Schefter adds the chances of a return aren’t gone completely, but everything would have to be right. Gronkowski would need an opportunity with a Super Bowl contender with a need at tight end and that could make a return to the NFL worth his while — which is another way of saying he’s not coming back for the vet minimum.

Gronkowski, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

For his career, Gronkowski appeared in 143 games over 11 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers. He recorded 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, the 2014 comeback player of the year and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s.