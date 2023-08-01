Buccaneers DT Calijah Kancey To Miss Four Weeks With Calf Injury

Adam Schefter reports that Bucs first-round DT Calijah Kancey is expected to miss four weeks with a calf strain and could be ready for the team’s season opener in Minnesota.

Kancey, 22, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh but was named to the freshman All-American team in 2020. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, as well as the ACC defensive player of the year.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler rated him as his No. 26 overall player and No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2023 draft class.

The No. 19 overall pick signed a four-year, $15,493,213 contract that includes a $8,267,791 signing bonus and will carry a $2,816,948 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Kancey appeared in 37 games and made 29 starts. He recorded 92 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We will have more news on Kancey as it becomes available.