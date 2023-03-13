Buccaneers & Eagles Among Interested Teams In QB Jacoby Brissett

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers and Eagles are among the teams that have expressed interest in free agent QB Jacoby Brissett during the legal tampering window.

Brissett figures to be a priority backup option for teams this offseason and has been linked to the Buccaneers multiple times.

Brissett, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract last year.

In 2022, Brissett appeared in 16 games for the Browns and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

