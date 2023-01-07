Buccaneers Elevate DL Ifeadi Odenigbo & OT Justin Skule

The Buccaneers announced on Saturday that they are elevating DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule for their Week 18 matchup.

Odenigbo, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent last offseason and he signed on with the Giants to a one-year, $2.5 million deal including a $1 million signing bonus.

However, New York cut him during final cutdowns coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Browns’ practice squad. He eventually was promoted to the active roster. Odenigbo signed on with the Colts in June for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Odenigbo has appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.