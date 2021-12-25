Buccaneers Elevate Four Players To Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa’e to their active roster for Week 16’s game against the Panthers.

Barner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles in return for a conditional seventh-round pick that did not meet the qualifications.

From there, Barner played for a few teams including the Chargers, Panthers, Patriots, and Falcons.

Barner signed with the Ravens after visiting with them but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad and has been on and off of their active roster.

In 2020, Barner appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and recorded no statistics.