Buccaneers Elevating CB Rashard Robinson & TE Deon Yelder

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder for Week 3.

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad before they released him in July.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.