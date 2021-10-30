Buccaneers Elevating WR Cyril Grayson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they will be elevating WR Cyril Grayson from the practice squad this week.

Buccaneers Elevate WR Cyril Grayson Release: https://t.co/Jo8QtP61DA — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 30, 2021

Grayson, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but last just a few months in Seattle. Grayson has since had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad last year.

Tampa Bay signed him off Dallas’ taxi squad back in December but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. The Buccaneers re-signed him to their practice squad once and he’s been on and off the taxi squad this season.

In 2021, Grayson has appeared in one game for the Bucs and did not record any statistics.