Buccaneers Exploring Trades For G Shaq Mason

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers are exploring trade possibilities for G Shaq Mason, as he is currently carrying a cap hit of $9.6 million on the team.

The Buccaneers could wind up cutting Mason if no trade partner emerges.

Mason, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal, but the Buccaneers wound up restructuring his deal back in September of 2022 to create $6 million in cap space.

In 2022, Mason appeared in and started in 17 games for the Buccaneers at right guard.