Buccaneers Fear S Jordan Whitehead Suffered Torn Pec

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers fear S Jordan Whitehead suffered a torn pec in Week 12 which would end his season.

Rapoport adds Whitehead is getting an MRI early this week to confirm the diagnosis. It’s worth noting Tampa Bay claimed S Mike Edwards last week who could see a bigger role if Whitehead’s injury is serious.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead has appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 tackles.

We will have more info on Whitehead as it becomes available.