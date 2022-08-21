Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie Has Torn ACL & MCL

According to Jenna Laine, Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie was diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Stinnie exited the second preseason game after going down with a knee injury and had to be carted off.

He had been competing to start at left guard with second-round OL Luke Goedeke, so it’s a tough break for the veteran and Tampa Bay.

Expect Tampa Bay to place Stinnie on injured reserve shortly.

Stinnie, 28, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract last March before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Stinnie appeared in six games for the Buccaneers, making one start for them at guard.