Buccaneers Hosting 22 Players For Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp

By
Tony Camino
-

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are hosting 22 rookies and veterans for tryouts at their rookie minicamp.

Buccaneers helmet

The following is a list of rookies trying out with Tampa Bay:

  1. Texas State QB Jordan McCloud
  2. Fort Hays State RB Shane Watts
  3. Mount Union RB Tyler Echeverry
  4. Boston College WR Dino Tomlin
  5. East Carolina WR Winston Wright
  6. Oklahoma OT Spencer Brown
  7. UTSA C C.J. James
  8. Florida DL Joey Slackman
  9. Louisiana DL Mason Narcisse
  10. Navy LB Colin Ramos
  11. Arkansas OLB Anton Juncaj
  12. Charlotte OLB Chantaz Williams
  13. Memphis LS Colby Cox
  14. Arizona State WR Melquan Stovall
  15. Augustana DB JayVian Farr
  16. Villanova QB Connor Watkins
  17. Nebraska-Kearney TE Tuni Fifita
  18. UC-Davis DL Evan Bearden
  19. South Dakota State LB Adam Bock
  20. Northern Iowa CB Robbie Peterson

Tampa Bay is also hosting the following veterans at rookie minicamp, per Auman:

  1. RB Owen Wright
  2. S Gervarrius Owens

Wright, 26, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before signing a futures deal with Baltimore after the year.

The Ravens declined to tender Wright a qualifying offer this offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

In his career, Wright appeared in one game for the Ravens and hasn’t recorded any statistics. 

