Buccaneers Hosting 22 Players For Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are hosting 22 rookies and veterans for tryouts at their rookie minicamp.

The following is a list of rookies trying out with Tampa Bay:

Texas State QB Jordan McCloud Fort Hays State RB Shane Watts Mount Union RB Tyler Echeverry Boston College WR Dino Tomlin East Carolina WR Winston Wright Oklahoma OT Spencer Brown UTSA C C.J. James Florida DL Joey Slackman Louisiana DL Mason Narcisse Navy LB Colin Ramos Arkansas OLB Anton Juncaj Charlotte OLB Chantaz Williams Memphis LS Colby Cox Arizona State WR Melquan Stovall Augustana DB JayVian Farr Villanova QB Connor Watkins Nebraska-Kearney TE Tuni Fifita UC-Davis DL Evan Bearden South Dakota State LB Adam Bock Northern Iowa CB Robbie Peterson

Tampa Bay is also hosting the following veterans at rookie minicamp, per Auman:

RB Owen Wright S Gervarrius Owens

Wright, 26, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before signing a futures deal with Baltimore after the year.

The Ravens declined to tender Wright a qualifying offer this offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

In his career, Wright appeared in one game for the Ravens and hasn’t recorded any statistics.