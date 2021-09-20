Buccaneers Hosting Four Players For Visits/Tryouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted veteran CB D.J. Hayden for a visit on Monday.

Tampa Bay also hosted S Shawn Davis, CB Tre Roberson and CB Rashard Robinson for workouts, electing to sign Robinson to a spot on the practice squad per Wilson.

Hayden, 31, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013 by the Raiders. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year to play for the Jaguars.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad last year.

Dallas released him this past July.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.