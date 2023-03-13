Buccaneers Interested In Baker Mayfield & Jacoby Brissett

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Bucs have shown interest in free agent QBs Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett

Either quarterback would compete with former second-round QB Kyle Trask, who is currently the only other quarterback on the roster, if signed.

Mayfield, 27, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams.

In 2022, Mayfield appeared in seven games for the Panthers and five games for the Rams. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract last year.

In 2022, Brissett appeared in 16 games for the Browns and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

