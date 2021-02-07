Buccaneers Interested In Re-Signing RB Leonard Fournette

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported Sunday that the Buccaneers would like to re-sign RB Leonard Fournette this offseason. However, Garafolo says it will ultimately depend on what kind of market Fournette has in free agency this March.

Another situation to watch for the Buccaneers is a potential contract extension for fellow RB Ronald Jones.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after.

Fournette will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Fournette appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 367 yards on 97 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 233 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.