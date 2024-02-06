Buccaneers Interview Two Candidates For Special Teams Coordinator Job

According to Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers are interviewing Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano for their special teams coordinator job.

Tampa Bay also had a virtual interview Iowa ST coordinator LeVar Woods on Tueday, per Laine.

Among their other interviews are former Seahawks ST coordinator Larry Izzo, former Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, and former Titans ST coordinator Craig Aukerman.

Galiano, 46, began his coaching career as Dickinson’s outside linebacker coach in 2000 and held various coaching roles with New Haven, Villanova, Rutgers, and Florida International until making his NFL debut as the Buccaneers’ assistant special teams coach from 2012-2013.

After returning to Rutgers as their director of recruiting in 2014 and tight ends and special teams coach the following year, Galiano was a special teams intern with the Dolphins in 2016. He signed with Penn State as a defensive consultant in 2017 and special teams coach in 2018.

The Saints signed him as assistant special teams coach in 2019.