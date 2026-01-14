Buccaneers Interviewing Mike McDaniel For OC Vacancy Friday

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are slated to interview former Dolphins OC Mike McDaniel for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

Auman adds McDaniel is getting interest from some teams for their head caoching vacancy, but McDaniel would consider a strong OC opportunity more than a weak HC vacancy.

The Eagles and Lions have also shown interest in McDaniel for offensive coordinator jobs. He’s interviewed with the Falcons, Browns and Titans for their head coaching vacancies.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on McDaniel and the Buccaneers’ OC search as the news is available.