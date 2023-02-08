Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers are interviewing Seahawks QBs coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry (Interview)

Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales (Interview)

Canales is a finalist for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

Canales is best known for his Super Bowl victory with Seattle and for helping QB Geno Smith reach the Pro Bowl during his successful 2022 season.

We will have more news on the Buccaneers’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.