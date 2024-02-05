Buccaneers Interviewing Thomas McGaughey & Craig Aukerman For ST Coordinator

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers are interviewing Thomas McGaughey and Craig Aukerman for their special teams coordinator position.

McGaughey, 50, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Bengals and Eagles in the late 1990s. He got his start in Houston as a grad assistant before leaping to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs.

McGaughey had stints with the Broncos and Giants before the Jets hired him as their ST coordinator in 2014. He held the same position with the 49ers (2015) and Panthers (2016-2017) before joining the Giants again in 2018. He held the role until being let go after the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Giants special teams unit was tied for 23rd in the league in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.

Aukerman, 47, began his coaching career at Findlay as a WRs coach. From there, he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL job with the Broncos as a defnsive assistant.

After stints with the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers, Aukerman returned to Tennessee as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to the top job a year later.

The Titans then opted to fire Aukerman back at the beginning of December of 2023.

We will have more news on the Bucs search for a special teams coordinator as it becomes available.