Buccaneers Rookie LB David Walker To Miss Season With Torn ACL

Rick Stroud reports that Buccaneers rookie LB David Walker has suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season.

Walker, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He began his college career at Southern Arkansas before transferring ahead of the 2022 season. In 2024, he was named a First-team FCS All-American and won the Buck Buchanan Award.

Walker signed a four-year, $5,163,260 contract with Tampa Bay, including a $963,260 signing bonus, $963,260 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,290,815.

We will have more on Walker as it becomes available.