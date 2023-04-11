Buccaneers LB Devin White Has Requested Trade

According to Jenna Laine, two sources have informed her Buccaneers LB Devin White has requested a trade.

Others have since confirmed the report, including Adam Schefter. He adds Tampa Bay does not want to grant White’s request at this time.

Jeremy Fowler reports White has been frustrated with how contract talks with the team have been going. One of Laine‘s sources said White was “fed up” with the team, though they didn’t specify the source of his frustrations.

White is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option. The option will run the Buccaneers $11.374 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

White, 25, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

In 2022, White appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 124 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and five pass deflections.

We’ll have more on White as the news is available.