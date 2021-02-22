Buccaneers Likely To Franchise Tag Chris Godwin If They Can’t Get Extension Done

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers will attempt to get a long-term extension in place for WR Chris Godwin this offseason. However, Rapoport says the expectation is that Tampa Bay will use their franchise tag on him if they don’t have an agreement in place.

The Buccaneers have a number of notable free agents this offseason to address including Godwin, Shaq Barrett, and Lavonte David among others.

Although, it appears as though Godwin is their top priority.

Godwin said a few weeks ago that he is interested in signing a long-term deal to stay in Tampa Bay this offseason.

“We got a lot of football left…I definitely want to be here,” Godwin said via Rick Stroud. “There’s interest on both sides and we’ll see how it plays out.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry projects the franchise tag for receivers to be $15.326 million if the cap ends up at $175 million.

Godwin, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Godwin has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 65 passes for 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.