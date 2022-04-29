Buccaneers Likely To Hold On To No. 33 Overall Pick, Barring Big Trade Offer

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers are likely to hold on to the No. 33 overall selection at the top of round two tonight, barring a big trade offer from another team.

Schefter notes that the Bucs still need help along the defensive line, as they haven’t re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh yet.

The Buccaneers opted to trade out of the first round last night with the Jaguars, who moved up for Utah LB Devin Lloyd.

We have the Buccaneers taking UConn DT Travis Jones with this pick in our Day-Two Second-Round Mock Draft.

In recent years, the Buccaneers had a very strong interior defensive line unit with Vita Vea, Suh and Steve McLendon. Jones could be a day-one starter for the Bucs and offers the athletic ability to be more than just a two-down nose tackle if he can develop.

We’ll have more regarding the Buccaneers as the news is available.