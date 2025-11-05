Buccaneers Made Two PS Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed OL Karsen Barnhart to the practice squad and placed OT Tyler McLellan on the practice squad injured list.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Connor Bazelak DT Adam Gotsis WR Garrett Greene DB Bryce Hall WR Dennis Houston NT Nash Hutmacher LB Nick Jackson T Tyler McLellan (Injured) T Lorenz Metz (International) C Ben Scott TE Tanner Taula DL Jayson Jones (Injured) OLB Mohammed Kamara DT Desmond Watson DB Damarion Williams RB Owen Wright RB Michael Wiley WR Brandon Johnson

OL Karsen Barnhart

Barnhart, 24, started three seasons at Michigan and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2023. He was not selected during the 2024 NFL Draft and signed on with the Chargers.

Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason and brought him back on a futures deal for 2025. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and later had a stint on the Broncos practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Barnhart appeared in 43 games and made 30 starts for Michigan between both tackle and guard spots.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.