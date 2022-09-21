Buccaneers Make Six Roster Moves Including Officially Signing WR Cole Beasley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced six roster moves on Wednesday, including officially signing WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad. They also signed OT Justin Skule.

Buccaneers Make Roster Moves 9-21-22 Release: https://t.co/yqWJgLXZ1W — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 21, 2022

To make room on the practice squad, the Buccaneers promoted WR Kaylon Geiger and LB Kenny Young. They take the place of OT Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard, who were both placed on injured reserve.

Wells and Bernard will miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.

