Buccaneers Make Three Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have activated LB Cam Gill from injured reserve and are elevating TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson ahead of their game with the Dolphins.

Gill, 23, went undrafted out of Wagner College back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He failed to make the 53-man roster but was later added to the team’s practice squad.

Gill was later added to the active roster and also recorded half a sack in the Super Bowl.

In 2020, Gill appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded six tackles.