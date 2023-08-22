Buccaneers Name Baker Mayfield Starting QB

Jenna Laine reports that the Buccaneers have named QB Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, per HC Todd Bowles.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams.

This offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million. He was competing with quarterbacks John Wolford and Kyle Trask throughout the preseason and training camp.

In 2022, Mayfield appeared in seven games for the Panthers and five games for the Rams. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.