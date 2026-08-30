Buccaneers Naming UDFA Jalon Daniels Primary Backup QB

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels has won the primary backup quarterback job for the Buccaneers.

He was impressive in camp and preseason and has now earned his role ahead of veteran QB Jake Browning, who the Buccaneers signed for the role as a free agent this offseason.

Daniels, 23, is from Lawndale, California, and spent six seasons at Kansas, where he was named second-team All-Big 12 back in 2022.

He signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

In six seasons with Kansas, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 45 starts with a record of 19-26. He threw for 9,282 yards to go along with 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed 420 times for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.