Buccaneers Not Believed To Be Interested In Trade For Teddy Bridgewater

Rick Stroud says the Buccaneers are not believed to be involved in trade talks for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Stroud adds it’s more likely Tampa Bay re-signs QB Blaine Gabbert to serve as Tom Brady‘s backup again.

Now that the Panthers have made Bridgewater available for trade, some have connected the dots to the Buccaneers given they reportedly considered signing him last offseason.

However, it appears there might be other more likely contenders, possibly the Broncos or Saints.

Bridgewater, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. He is set to make base salaries of $17 million and $20 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2020, Bridgewater appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Bridgewater as the news is available.