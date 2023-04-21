Buccaneers Picking Up Tristan Wirfs’ Fifth-Year Option

Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com reports that the Buccaneers are exercising OT Tristan Wirfs‘ fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

Not a huge surprise here, considering that Wirfs has been a great young player for the Buccaneers and could slot in as the team’s starting left tackle this season.

The fifth-year option is expected to cost the Buccaneers around $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Wirfs, 24, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that includes a $9,362,201 signing bonus.

In 2022, Wirfs appeared in and started 13 games for the Buccaneers at right tackle.