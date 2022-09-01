Buccaneers Place C Ryan Jensen On IR, Re-Sign DB Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve and re-signed DB Logan Ryan to the open roster spot as expected.

We've re-signed S Logan Ryan and placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. In addition, we've signed CB Anthony Chesley to the practice squad and reached an injury settlement with WR Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived (injured). — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 1, 2022

This leaves the door cracked for Jensen to return sometime later this season, although his knee injury is expected to keep him out for months.

The Buccaneers also signed CB Anthony Chesley to the practice squad and released WR Cyril Grayson with an injury settlement.

Jensen, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jense to a three-year, $39 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.